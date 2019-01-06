Rape accused held after victim gets pregnant

TURA: A 26 year old man has been arrested by Tura police for raping a 22 year old woman way back in September last year.

A delayed report by police said that the accused, Takey Saljapang R Marak (26) was arrested on December 29 after the rape victim became pregnant. Marak is currently under judicial custody.

Both the accused and the victim hailed from Matchaklgre locality in New Tura. According to police, the accused currently works as an LDA in the Education Department of Baghmara in South Garo Hills.