Pledge to keep city clean

Cleanliness can be defined as the purest emblem of the mind”. Joseph Addison, the famous essayist, writer and politician, had once said.

We live in a country where we perform our activities without any interference. World peace was achieved through the endurance and persistence of several great men over decades. They struggled and fought against social evils and human sufferings. Mahatma Gandhi is undeniably one of the most respected among those men. Without the non-violent movement led by Gandhi, India’s independence would have taken longer and at the cost of more bloodshed and destruction to the country. Even after his death, his philosophy of non-violence inspired many prominent figures around the world. One famous quote of his about cleanliness is, “We can no more gain God’s blessing with an unclean body than with an unclean mind. A clean body cannot reside in an unclean city.”

“Cleanliness is next to Godliness”. This is a common proverb that we often hear. It highlights the importance of hygiene in our lives and without it, we cannot achieve godliness. The best quality that everyone needs to have or develop with time is cleanliness that helps build good character by keeping body, mind and soul clean and peaceful.

Keeping our country clean requires will power. And as the famous saying goes, “Where there is a will, there is a way”.

Without public cooperation we cannot achieve anything. So, to keep our cities clean there should be a huge awareness among public via various means and through mass media and newspapers. Also, the government should play a major role in conducting awareness programmes and introducing new rules, if necessary. Only our thinking does not make our city clean. We need to keep our boots dirty in order to keep our country and soul clean.

Loving our country plays an important role in keeping our country clean. We should make it our responsibility to keep our cities clean. Strict laws should be enforced. In a democratic country like ours, people take everything for granted and if one tries to educate others about this, one may not take it in the right spirit. So it is better to enforce penalty. For making our city clean the following steps are important:

Educate people about it.

Do not use plastic bags.

Do not throw garbage out in open area.

Grow plants.

Use solar energy as it does not produce

any residue.

A clean India campaign called Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier too, many cleanliness programmes were run but they were unsuccessful owig to lack of proper support from the common people.

The celebration of World Environment Day also takes place every year on June 5, having the same objectives of cleanliness.

Therefore, we the people, especially the youths who are the future of India, better keep ourselves clean and bright and also help others do so since we are the windows through which others sees our country. And if our mind and our soul are both clean, then only can our country become clean.

(Contributed by Aibanrihunlang)