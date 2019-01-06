NPP’s second tryst with ‘history’ with Syiem entry

SHILLONG: The NPP had another tryst with ‘historic moment’ for the second time on Saturday when former chairman of the People’s Democratic Front PN Syiem joined the party in Mawsynram.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma welcomed the senior leader, who once rebelled against Mukul Sangma, and termed the occasion as “historic”. Last month, Conrad, in a similar surge of emotions, had called the joining of veteran leader DD Lapang “historic” and a special day. That ‘history’ was scripted in Nongpoh.

Lapang too rebelled against the Congress and its policy to sideline elderly leaders before quitting the party.

Interestingly, Syiem left the party that he nurtured after quitting the Congress by alleging that he was sidelined by his colleagues.

Along with Syiem, another PDF leader Alvin Sawkmie also joined the party and he is set to contest the upcoming district council election as NPP candidate from Mawsynram.

Conrad hoped that Syiem’s experience will add value to the NPP and that the people of Mawsynram in particular and the state in general will gain from the common vision.

“I have campaigned in Mawsynram constituency for many times, PN Syiem and me where in opposite sides fighting elections democratically giving our vision to the people. Today we are in the same side with our teams together and stronger to raise the voice and concerns of the people together,” he added.

Terming NPP as a party with specific vision and goals for the people of the North East, Conrad said, “NPP is a purpose driven party that is committed to give voice to the voiceless and the religious minorities who don’t have voice and cannot be heard.”

Earlier, Syiem while speaking on the occasion reiterated that he resigned from the party as he was sidelined by the party after which he called a meeting of his supporters who requested him to join the NPP.

It was also learnt that Syiem is contemplating to contest the upcoming council election as NPP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah-Jaiaw constituency but nothing has been finalised so far.

Syiem who was in Congress earlier was expelled from the party after he revolted against the then Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma

Later, he and others formed the PDF. Syiem also unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Mawsynram.

Syiem again contested the Ranikor bypoll but here too he lost the elections comprehensively.

Syiem said that NPP is the only party that can fulfil the aspirations of the people of Northeast and under the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma he foresee a future for Meghalaya.

“You may ask me a question why I joined NPP. I believe that under your dynamic leadership the state will prosper. People of Northeast have to come together and strengthen itself and if this has to happen we have to have faith in NPP,” Syiem said.

He said that different communities in Mawsynram find it convenient to align with NPP and it is the best option to serve the people.

Lapang said, “Humility and sincerity of Conrad K. Sangma who inspite of studying abroad and holding several degrees is so much concern for the people and his leadership qualities has attracted leaders like me and PN Syiem and others to join NPP.”

He further said, “Every time I sit alongside with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, I remember late PA Sangma the tallest leader from Northeast with whom I had served when he was the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. He posses the qualities of his late father.”

He expressed confidence that under leadership of Conrad K Sangma MDA government will complete its full term and assure development for the state and welfare of the people.

He also said that during his last political journey he would continue to serve NPP and ensure that the party only grows stronger.