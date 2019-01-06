MDA yet to decide on common candidate

SHILLONG: The coordination committee of the MDA is yet to sit to finalise as to who will be its common candidate from Shillong for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but the UDP has gone ahead and its candidate, Jemino Mawthoh, has already started his campaigning.

Speaking on the matter, UDP leader Allantry Dkhar said that the party is as positive as the candidate that he would be selected as the common candidate for the Shillong seat

“We are as positive as the candidate and he has been campaigning vigorously and there is no turning back,” Dkhar said

Denying speculations that there is any delay for the partners to come together and discuss the issue of common candidate, he said that as soon as the partners come back in the state, the issue of common candidate will be amicably resolved.

He also said that the chief minister himself has maintained that the MDA coordination committee will meet and a final decision will be taken there in the meeting.

Asserting that the UDP can turn around the situation in Shillong constituency, which is in the grip of Congress since last many years, he added that all eyes are on Mawthoh because of his character and his integrity.

UDP has projected Jemino Mawthoh as the common candidate while its ally HSPDP has projected Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

The BJP has decided to go all alone in the Lok Sabha polls while NPP and PDF are yet to show their cards.

KHNAM too has decided to field THS Bonney , a retired IFS officer, in the Lok Sabha polls.