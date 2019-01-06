KSU supports protest called by NESO

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has extended its support to the protest called by the North East Students’ Organization (NESO) opposing the Center’s move to go ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, (CAB).

In a statement issued here, the general secretary of KSU, Donald Thabah said the KSU’s central executive council in an emergency meeting on Saturday decided to expend their support to the NESO protest.

He reiterated the danger posed by the Bill on the minority tribal communities of North East especially on the Khasi minority which has a population of only 13 lakhs.

“There are over 140 lakh Hindu Bangladeshis, it would be an extreme threat if this Bill is passed as it serves as a key to open the gates for Bangladeshis to settle in North East including the Hynniewtrep land,” he said.

Pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at a rally in Silchar, Assam, where he said the Bill would be passed, Thabah said the PM was apathetic towards the North Eastern minority people.