Kitchen care for skin, hair

Most women do not realise that attractively packaged creams promising eternal youth and soft glowing complexion contain harmful ingredients, toxins, preservatives and artificial colours.

A dangerous trend is gaining momentum in modern world where beauty conscious women are moving towards synthetic and chemical solutions to beauty problems by using gazillions of products which might give instant results but can easily be absorbed through the skin’s pores, potentially causing a range of negative effects like pimples, rashes, acne and skin allergies.

Most experts suggest bringing natural beauty products for skin. Pantry-sourced beauty options are the best and the easiest way to get beautiful skin, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain tells you how.

Milk: Milk contains protein, fat, vitamins and minerals. When applied on the face, it helps relieve dryness, nourishes the skin and makes it soft. It also soothes sun-burn and removes tan over a period of time. Dip cotton wool in cool milk and apply on the face and arms to remove tan and soften the skin in winter. Milk can be added to face packs.

Yogurt: Yogurt contains elements which nourish the skin. It also contains lactic acid, which helps in restoring the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin. When applied on the skin, it helps to relieve dryness and remove tan. It also has a healing effect on acne. Take two teaspoons of yogurt and add a pinch of turmeric. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 20 minutes. It also checks acne.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon powder has a healing effect on pimples and acne. To cinnamon powder, add a few drops of lemon juice and honey, mixing it into a sticky paste. Apply on pimples and leave on for an hour. Wash off with plain water.



Vinegar: For pimple-prone skin, mix one part vinegar with four parts of water and apply the lotion on the face. Leave on. For dandruff, massage two tablespoons of vinegar lightly into the scalp 15 minutes before shampoo. It helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and scalp.

Tea leaves: Tea leaves are said to have an anti-inflammatory action. They also help to reduce oiliness. The tannin in tea helps to add shine to the hair if tea is used in hair rinses. Used tea leaves can be boiled again in enough water, cooled and strained and used as a last rinse after shampoo. Tea bags can be steeped in water and applied over the eyelids, like eye pads. They help to reduce puffiness and add brightness to the eyes.

Besan: Besan or gram flour contains starch and helps to tighten the skin. It also has a cleansing action. Besan has been used in body masks (ubtans) since ancient times. It can be mixed with curd or milk along with a pinch of turmeric and used as a body mask or body scrub. The paste will cleanse the skin of dead cells and brighten the skin. It also helps to remove tan.

Malai: Malai or cream of milk is extremely nourishing for dry skin. The effect is so mild that it can also be used on the delicate skin of babies. It softens the skin and makes it smooth and radiant. It is suited to dry skin. It also helps to lighten skin colour over a period of time. It can be added to face masks and body scrubs. Applied on the lips, it helps to soften and lighten the colour of darkened lips.