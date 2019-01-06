Kin’s plea to find bodies

SHILLONG: Family members of coal miners, who are trapped in an illegal coal mine at Ksan in East Jaintia Hills, have urged the central and the state government to “recover the bodies” of their loved ones for their last rites.

The request came from the family members after Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman met them and they requested that the authorities should recover the bodies for their last rites as per their religion.

They are also concerned about their future as the people who are trapped in the coal mines were bread earners of their families and now a dark future awaits them.