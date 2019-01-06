Forum seeks govt help on house rent hike

SHILLONG: An organisation called the Global Indian Social Welfare Forum has lamented that house rent in Shillong has gone up because the Meghalaya Urban Area Rent Control Act is not active despite its enforcement.

A statement by the forum said rent in Shillong city has gone up to Rs 10,000 and people are suffering. But “tenants are not speaking about the rent hike”, it added.

Urging the government to take up the matter, the organisation said non-tribals are the biggest sufferers as most of them are landless.

The NGO also said if the government does not take up the matter, the organisation will take up the issue legally

On the other hand, another organisation, Meghalaya Other Backward Classes Association, said the state government so far has not responded to their earlier letters about the deprivation of rights of OBCs in the state.