COOK UP A STORM
Spaghetti spin
Winter is the time to experiment with food and give your taste buds a break from the regular recipes. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai will guide you how to jazz up the regular spaghetti for a delicious meal.
California Walnut and Lemon Parsley Spaghetti
Ingredients
160g of spaghetti
3 garlic cloves, minced
3 tablespoons of olive oil
100g of California walnuts, toasted
and finely chopped
50g of flat leaf parsley, finely
chopped
Zest of one lemon and juice of half
Salt and pepper
Direction
Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions. Using a medium sized non-stick frying pan, saute the garlic in olive oil over medium heat for 1-2 minutes until fragrant and soft. Drain the pasta and add to the pan, then stir in the California walnuts, parsley, zest and lemon juice. Season with salt and black pepper for taste and serve.
