COOK UP A STORM

Spaghetti spin

Winter is the time to experiment with food and give your taste buds a break from the regular recipes. Chef Sabyasachi Gorai will guide you how to jazz up the regular spaghetti for a delicious meal.

California Walnut and Lemon Parsley Spaghetti

Ingredients

160g of spaghetti

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons of olive oil

100g of California walnuts, toasted

and finely chopped

50g of flat leaf parsley, finely

chopped

Zest of one lemon and juice of half

Salt and pepper

Direction

Cook the spaghetti as per the packet instructions. Using a medium sized non-stick frying pan, saute the garlic in olive oil over medium heat for 1-2 minutes until fragrant and soft. Drain the pasta and add to the pan, then stir in the California walnuts, parsley, zest and lemon juice. Season with salt and black pepper for taste and serve.