Conrad slams Mukul over functioning style

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the former Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma, over his style of functioning.

Speaking at a programme where PN Syiem joined the NPP at Mawsynram on Saturday, Conrad Sangma said that there is dissatisfaction in the Congress party because of the dictatorial style of functioning of its leader.

“They had even sidelined DD Lapang, who served the Congress party for over 50 years.” he said.

The chief minister blamed Mukul for his irresponsible style of functioning by sanctioning different projects without even thinking from where the funds to execute the project would come.

“He kept announcing project after project and laid foundation stones but there was no planning on how these would be executed and completed,” he added.

‘‘What is most shocking is that Mukul announced schemes like Rice Mission, which actually did not exist and there was no documentation, but money amounting to crores was utilised for such programmes,” he added. Talking about coal issue, Conrad Sangma said that in the past nine months, MDA government has engaged with the central leadership for almost 10 times to resolve the issue.

“We are for proper and scientific approach to mining with utmost concern for the environment and safety of miners and assure livelihood to the people, while in the past Congress government never made an attempt to resolve the mining issue,” he said.