Centre’s move on Accord ‘historic’, claims Himanta

Minister clears air, says panel has Cabinet mandate unlike committees of the past

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI: Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has termed the constitution of the high-level committee on Clause 6 of Assam Accord as a “historic step” by the Centre, saying that the panel has the mandate of the Union Cabinet unlike the committees of the past, and therefore, “in principle,” its recommendations would be taken into consideration.

“Since the committee has the mandate of the Union Cabinet, it is almost certain that the recommendations under Clause 6 of the Accord in regard to safeguards for indigenous people, seat reservation, and government jobs, etc, will be considered for implementation. The committee’s job will now be to decide only the appropriate quantum of reservation,” Sarma told reporters here on Sunday.

The minister said the committee, after consulting with stakeholders in the next six months – the time given to make recommendations, would also give its suggestions on the word “Assamese”, even as he hinted that the state government “wants it to be replaced by the word indigenous”.

“A decision in this regard was raised in the Assam Assembly before but could not be implemented,” he added.

Urging the people of Assam and organisations to support the committee, Sarma said that the decision by the Cabinet was an opportunity given to the indigenous people of the state to protect their rights.

“I would also urge All Assam Students Union to actively take part in the committee’s efforts to give its recommendations. This is a great opportunity as indigenous people will have seats reserved at all levels even in districts such as South Salmara-Mankachar,” he said.

Sarma also pointed out that the recommendations made by the expert panel would have Constitutional status.

“It was decided in a meeting with the Prime Minister prior to the Cabinet move, that the recommendations by the committee would be considered for inclusion under Article 371 of the Indian Constitution. Therefore, the recommendations would have Constitutional status which cannot be challenged in a court of law,” he said.

Sarma further allayed apprehensions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, saying that there was a “false narrative” that the Bill would bring Bangladeshis to Assam.

He claimed that both the Bill and the move to implement Clause 6 of the Accord were complementary and not contradictory as “it will save Assam from the ‘Jinnahs’, grant ST status to six indigenous communities while reserving seats for indigenous people in hitherto unreserved areas.”