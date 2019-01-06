Centre constitutes high-level panel for Clause 6 implementation

Assam Accord

GUWAHATI: A high-level committee has been constituted to make recommendations regarding legal and constitutional safeguards for the people of Assam under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

A notification issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (North East division) on Saturday informed that the committee chaired by former IAS officer, MP Bezbaruah, also has eight other members, including former IAS officer, Subhash Das, former Assam Sahitya Sabha presidents, Dr Nagen Saikia and Rong Bong Terang, former editor of The Sentinel, Dhiren Bezbaruah, educationist, Dr. Mukunda Rajbangshi and Advocate General, Assam, Ramesh Borpatragohain.

According to the terms of reference, the committee will examine the effectiveness of actions taken since 1985 to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

“The committee will hold discussions with various stakeholders including social organisations, legal and constitutional experts, eminent persons from the field of art, culture and literature, conservationists, economists, linguists and sociologists. It will assess the appropriate level of reservation of seats in Assam Legislative Assembly and local bodies for the Assamese people,” the notification issued by Satyendra Garg, the joint secretary to the government of India, said.

The committee will suggest measures to be taken to protect Assamese and other indigenous languages of Assam, recommend the appropriate level of reservations in employment under the government of Assam for the Assamese people,

“The committee may suggest any other measures as may be necessary to protect, preserve and promote cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. It will submit its report within six months from the date of notification,” it said.

The Committee will be serviced by the North East Division of the Union ministry of home affairs and the Assam government will provide necessary administrative and logistic support to it.

The Memorandum of Settlement, known as the Assam Accord, was signed on August 15, 1985. Clause 6 of the Accord states that “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”