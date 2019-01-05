P N Syiem joins NPP in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The former leader of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), PN Syiem who recently resigned from the party officially joined the National People’s Party (NPP) at a big gathering in Mawsynram on Saturday.

Along with PN Syiem, another PDF leader, Elwin Sawkmie also joined the party and he is set to contest the upcoming MDC elections as NPP candidate from Mawsynram constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister and national president of NPP, Conrad Sangma welcomed Syiem into the party and hoped that the political experience of Syiem would help the party in many ways.

Earlier, PN Syiem while speaking on the occasion reiterated that he resigned from the party as he was sidelined by the party after which he called a meeting of his supporters who requested him to join the NPP.

It is also learnt that the PN Syiem is contemplating to contest the upcoming MDC elections as NPP candidate from Pynthorumkhrah-Jaiaw constituency but nothing has been finalized as of now.

Syiem who was in Congress earlier was expelled from the party after he revolted against the then Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma

Later, he and others formed the PDF. Syiem also unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Mawsynram. Syiem again contested the Ranikor bypoll but here too he lost the elections comprehensively.