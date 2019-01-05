North-East Briefcase

AAPSU hails Cabinet decision to modify Arunachal ST list

Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Friday lauded the Union Cabinet’s decision to introduce a bill in Parliament to modify the list of scheduled tribes of the state. The cabinet on Wednesday approved introduction of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2018, in Parliament for certain amendments in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, to modify the list of STs of Arunachal Pradesh. “The amendment if duly approved will be beneficial, especially for the numerous indigenous tribes of eastern districts of Arunachal Pradesh who were until today classified under the vague and ambiguous terminology of ‘Any Other Naga Tribes’,” AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said in a statement here. The bill proposes deletion of the Abor tribe from the state’s ST list “as it is the same as Adi” tribe. As there is no tribe called “Khampti”, the bill replaces it with “Tai Khamti” on the list. The state government has also wrote to the Centre to amend the list of STs of the state to the Centre to do away with the category “any Naga” tribe and replace it with the names of the tribes – Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho. Now, the Bill seeks inclusion of the four tribes in lieu of “Any Naga Tribes”. (PTI)

Government degree college in Tripura fights for survival

Ambassa: The Government Degree College in Kamalpur subdivision of Dhalai district is fighting for survival as it is facing grave difficulties due to lack of infrastructure and teaching staff. The college was set up in 1982 and many big names in different fields are its alumni. The college is accredited by NAAC and has both humanities and science departments. Nearly 17,000 students are enrolled in various pass and honors undergraduate courses in this college. But over the years its condition has been gradually declining owing to the the lack of adequate basic faculties. Currently, the college cannot even accommodate all its students, if 90% of them remain present at any given point of time. The students are dependent on the contractual teachers, and candidates with post graduate degree are being hired as teachers. The English department doesn’t have any regular professor or assistant professor to teach English. The college premises is also a haven for anti-social elements, especially at night, as the two college gates are kept unguarded by the college administration, which is a concern for both the staff and the students residing at the quarters within the college premises. The state higher education department has paid no heed to the multiple requests by students, guardians, teachers and staff for quick action to check the situation. (UNI)

40-seat nurses’ hostel to come up in Arunachal

Itanagar: A 40-seat Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) hostel would come up at Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, official sources said here Friday. Initiated by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, an MP from the state, the hostel would be set up as a corporate social responsibility project of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the sources said. In this connection, an MoU was signed between West Siang Deputy Commissioner Swetika Sachan, who is also the chairman of the district health society, and IOC Deputy General Manager (HR-CSR) Digonta Thakuria at Aalo on Thursday. (PTI)

Investigation starts on fake portal of Tripura CM

Agartala: The cyber crime investigation wing of Tripura police has launched investigation against two employees of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) for hosting a fake website in the name of the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and has been posting contents apparently in his favour. According to report, the web portal named www.biplabkumar.in has been updating almost everyday praising the thought and action of the chief minister, which became odd in some instances. The matter was reported to the chief minister as well as in the party but none of them was aware of such activities. When the matter was reported to the police, it was found that two programme officers of TIDC, identified as Shubhra Deb and Pranab Kumar Nath, had constructed the site and running it unauthorized. The investigation has started and appropriate action will be taken against the accused persons, said a senior police official here on Friday. (UNI)

Highest tea auction through Guwahati last year

Guwahati: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) recorded the highest sale through any auction centre in the country last year. Altogether 195.46 ml kg of tea was sold through the GTAC between January to December, 2018, at an average of Rs 144.84 per Kg, GTAC sources said here on Friday. This is the highest quantity of tea handled by any tea auction centre in the country last year, Dinesh Bihani, secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said. Out of the total quantity sold through GTAC, 174.21 million kg were sold through the auction platform ( Sale 1 to Sale 52) at an average of Rs 145.13 per kg. And, 21.24 million kg were sold through private treaty under the aegis of GTAC (January to December) at an average of Rs 142.58 per kg. (UNI)

BSF seizes cannabis from local club office in Tripura

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) along with police in a raid last night seized a huge quantity of cannabis from a local club – Cosmopolitan in Melaghar under Sepahijala district of West Tripura, which raised an eye-brow in the administration. Based on the input of BSF Intelligence about stocking of huge quantity of cannabis inside the office premises of the Cosmopolitan Club, a raid was conducted jointly by BSF, police and civil administration led by SDM and SDPO Sonamura. During raid, they found Cosmopolitan Club premises unoccupied and available buildings were locked. During the course of search operation, they seized 204 bundles of compressed cannabis comprising 10 kg in each packet – having market value of Rs 1,02,00,000 from the Office complex. Police registered case against Ratan Datta of Ghilamura, the club’s president and Ruhi Das of Urmai, the club’s secretary of Cosmopolitan Club under NDPS Act. (UNI)