No genuine citizen will be left out of NRC, Modi assures Assam

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the people of Assam that no genuine citizen will be left out of the NRC.

Flagging off BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in the Northeast, he told the Vijay Sankalp Rally at Kalinagar near here that he is aware of the problems, concerns and difficulties faced by many during the NRC process.

“I assure you no injustice will be done to any genuine Indian citizen… A problem hanging for decades is reaching its conclusion and this has been possible due to your sacrifices. Continuous effort is being made to ensure that all people are heard and they face least difficulty in the process,” he said.

The government in a bid to simplify the entire NRC process had made a special appeal before the Supreme Court to accept the relief eligibility certificate and other related government documents.

“I am happy the Supreme Court has accepted the government’s appeal and this has benefitted lakhs of people in making their claims,” Modi said.

The prime minister said his government has also decided to implement Clause 6 of Assam Accord that was “hanging” for 35 years.

“Now the road is clear to safeguard social, cultural and linguistic identity of people Assam”, he said adding that a high-level committee will talk to the stakeholders and prepare a road map for implementing the clause.

The clause aims to provide constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards to preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said some political parties did nothing for the people of Assam and the country despite ruling for long years and treated them only as their vote banks.

“Our government has put a halt on corruption, installed honesty and removed middlemen… The Congress government had made dalals (brokers) a part of all deals,” he said.

Without mentioning AgustaWestland scam accused middleman Michel Christian, Modi said Congress lawyers rushed to the jail to his aid and letters were exchanged.

“Should the nation’s looted money not come back, should they not be punished, should Modi not ensure this? … Is this not the responsibility of the chowkidar? … Some people are disturbed by the chowkidar and so they have resorted to raving and ranting (aanap-shanap),” he said.

Modi said after NDA government came to power for the second time in 2014, all stalled infrastructure projects were expedited and are being completed during the last four and half years.

Referring to his visit to inaugurate the rail-cum-road bridge at Bogibeel in the state in December, he said, “I am fortunate to be with the people of Assam for the second time in 10 days. The Barak and Brahmaputra are a source of inspiration not only for the state but also for the country.

“I am indebted to the people of Assam for voting for the BJP in the just concluded panchayat elections and I am committed to repay this debt by ensuring the development of the state,” he said.

Modi arrived at Silchar in Cachar district from Imphal as a part of his first phase of poll campaign, wherein he is scheduled to address rallies in 20 states in 100 days before the model code of conduct comes into force. (PTI)