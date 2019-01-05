Lajong taste yet another loss against Neroca

SHILLONG: Neroca FC emerged as the winners by a 3-2 scoreline in Friday’s North East Derby encounter against Shillong Lajong at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium in Imphal.

The home team took the lead as early as in the 8th minute after they were awarded with a penalty. Yusa Katsumi converted from the spot to give his side the 1-0 lead. Thereafter, Subash Singh doubled the lead by finishing Yusa’s pass in the 21st minute.

As the game wore on, Shillong Lajong was given a penalty after Mahesh Singh was brought down inside the box. Sheen Sohktung came on to score the penalty for Lajong and netted it in the 53rd minute to reduce the deficit. This was also, Sheen’s first ever I-League goal.

However, in the 55th minute, Neroca restored their two goal lead when Malemnganba Meite from the right wing tried to cross the ball in front of goal, but it was unintentionally led through towards his own goal by Aiban Dohling.

Lajong made a late fight back when Phrangki Buam found the back of the net in the 89th minute of the game thereby scoring Lajong’s second goal of the game. The youngster has now taken his goal tally to four I-league goals.

The game ended 3-2 in favour of the host, Neroca FC.

Shillong Lajong will play their next game against Indian Arrows in Shillong at JN Stadium at 2 pm on January 13.