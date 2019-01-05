IIT-G faculty held after woman alleges rape attempt



GUWAHATI: Police on Saturday held a professor of Indian Institute of Technology –Guwahati (IIT-G) after a woman had lodged an FIR against him alleging rape attempt by him.

The woman is an insurance agent who hails from Kolkata.

North Guwahati police have registered a case (no 7/19) under section 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code.

The professor was identified as K V Srikanth from mathematics department of the premier institution. He was picked up by personnel of North Guwahati police outpost after the woman had filed a complaint at the police outpost on Friday.

“In her FIR, the victim told that he made an attempt to rape her. We are investigating into case and subsequently as per evidence we will take further action,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, a source in the IIT informed that the victim, who is not a member of the institute, had not lodged any complaint with IIT authorities regarding the alleged incident. The IIT authority is keeping a close tab on legal proceedings that are being initiated against the IIT faculty.