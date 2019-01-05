Govt implemented projects ‘lying in ditch’: PM

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the work culture prevailing under the previous government and said that after 2014 his government tracked and expeditiously implemented projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore which were “lying in a ditch” or “consigned to files”.

Addressing a rally in state capital Imphal, he alleged that under the earlier government projects worth Rs 100 crore used to be completed at an escalated cost of Rs 200-250 crore, and this misuse of national wealth made him impatient.

So, Modi said, he developed a system named “Pragati” in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in which pending projects were discussed with officials of the Centre and the state and after removing impediments were speeded up for completion within the given time frame.

He said that after coming to power in 2014 his government tracked and expeditiously implemented projects worth Rs 12 lakh crore which were “lying in a ditch” or “consigned to files”.

The prime minister inaugurated eight key development projects and laid foundation stones for four schemes in the state.

“The atke-latke-bhatke (pending and forgotten) work culture prevailing during the previous government created a big loss for the country,” Modi claimed.

He claimed that earlier elections used to be won merely by “laying foundation stones” and “cutting ribbons” somewhere, and giving rewards elsewhere.

He said that after assuming power in 2014, he felt bechain (impatient) about this and made an attempt to change the work culture.

Invoking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he said that Manipur, where the INA led by Bose had formed the first provincial government of Independent India, will now show a way to the New India.

Governments for the last 30-40 years had kept Manipur far away from the benefits of development, the PM alleged.

“I am happy to be here where unity prevails among diversity”, he said.

He lauded the role of women in the state since the freedom movement and also praised the achievements of ace boxer Mary Kom. (PTI)