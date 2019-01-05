Ex-minister passes away

TURA: Former Rongram legislator and minister Crunden S Sangma passed away in Tura on Thursday night. He was 88.

Sangma was one of the pioneering members of the first political party in Garo Hills — All Peoples’ Hill Leaders Conference and successfully contested the state elections for three consecutive terms from Rongram.

He won from Rongram assembly constituency, near Tura, from 1978 to 1993 and went on to serve as minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, transport, passport and other portfolios. He was also a member of the state planning board.