Deborah made Mahila Cong secretary

New Delhi: Former minister Deborah Marak has been appointed secretary in the All India Mahila Congress.

The notification for inclusion of Marak as the secretary along with others was issued by the AICC on Friday.

Along with Marak, three other secretaries, two general secretaries and three national coordinators have been appointed.

Earlier, Mahila Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang was appointed as one of the media panelists of the All India Congress Committee.

The two women leaders from the state are the only appointees from the NE.