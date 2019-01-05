Citizenship Bill will be passed soon: Modi

SILCHAR/ GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2016, will be passed in Parliament soon.

“Our government is going ahead with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. This bill is related to emotion and lives of people. If there are people in the world who believes in Ma Bharati and they were persecuted from other countries, will Ma Bharati not give shelter to them?” asked Modi at a public rally at Ramnagar here.

“If the Indian origin people were ousted from other countries, where will they go?” he asked.

“I do not want to go into the details of the history of partition. People of the country had trusted those who had divided the country. This bill will be a penance against injustice done in past,” said Modi. (PTI)