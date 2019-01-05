AAMSU moves NRC coordinator on objections

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union has submitted a memorandum to the state coordinator of National Register of Citizens (NRC) demanding proper scrutiny of the objections filed so far and rejection of those which violated the provisions of rules and regulations on the basis of which the NRC is being updated.

The students union said that it has information that about 1300 objections were filed up to December 30, 2018, while over 2.5lakh objections were filed the next day (last day for filing objections).

“We welcome the genuine objections filed. However, given that so many objections were filed on a single day, we suspect that “purported and cyclostyled” objection forms were submitted for which we request the NRC authorities to scrutinize and reject at the threshold those objections which are found to violate the provisions of law. Such a measure will prevent harassment of genuine Indian citizens,” AAMSU adviser, Azizur Rahman told The Shillong Times here on Saturday.

The students union said that as per protocol which has been conveyed to the authorities across the state, the name of the person filing the objection, address, mobile phone number, NRC Seva Kendra, village/town/ward have to be mentioned on the objection form.

“It has come to our knowledge that many objection forms submitted do not have the mandatory particulars mentioned for which we request the authorities to verify the forms submitted,” Rahman said.

AAMSU has also requested the Centre to specify the communities in Assam who will be provided Constitutional safeguards under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, as has been decided upon by the Union Cabinet of late.

“Prior to making the provisions under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord effective, we request the authorities to specify the communities who will be provided such safeguards,” he said.

The union however alleged that both the Centre and the state government had adopted double standards as far the Assam Accord and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2016 (which will make “persecuted” minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan eligible for Indian Citizenship) are concerned.

“On the one hand, it has diluted the Assam Accord by taking a stand in making the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, a legislation, while on the other hand, it talks about providing constitutional safeguards to Assamese people under Clause 6 of the Accord,” Rahman said.