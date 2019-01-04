Vincent Pala opposes JPC’s approval of draft of Citizenship Bill

SHILLONG: After the NGOs, the Congress MP from Shillong, Vincent Pala has now expressed his stiff opposition to the move of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to approve the draft Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, in its present form.

It may be mentioned that the JPC which was examining the controversial bill has adopted its draft amid protest by opposition MPs and the report will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on January 7.

Later, Congress MP from Shillong, Vincent H Pala said that the party from the very begining had been opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

He said that he was totally against this bill. “How can Bangladeshs i be considered as an Indian Citizen ?” he asked.

“If the amendment bill is passed then there are strong possibilities that all Bangladeshi will convert into Hindu and come into India to earn the Indian citizenship,” Pala said over telephone from New Delhi

While terming that the decision of the BJP to bulldoze the amendment bill as ‘unfair’, he said that a Bangladeshi citizen should remain a citizen of that country.

“In the name of religion how can the Bangladeshi citizens become as Indian citizen,” he said even as he added that the Bangladeshis who have earn the Indian citizenship might again fled away to Bangladesh and again convert into Islam after committing some nuisance here

Pala added that it was a known fact that the JPC will adopt the amendment bill since majority of the members are from the BJP.

“The voice of dissent or disagreement by the opposition MPs will not be entertain in the JPC,” Pala said.

He further said that the BJP also understood the flaws of the amendment bill but their main intention is to polarize it.