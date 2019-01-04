PM to launch eight projects in Manipur

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate eight projects and lay the foundation stones for four other schemes during his visit to Manipur on Friday, officials said here Thursday.

After arriving at the Imphal International Airport Friday, the Prime Minister will proceed to Hapta Kangjeibung near here, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of the projects at a public rally, Information and Public Relations department officials said.

The projects which the prime minister will inaugurate include the integrated the check post in Moreh of Tengnoupal district, Dolaithabi Barrage project of Imphal East district, FCI food storage godown in Imphal East district and the buffer water reservoirs in Ukhrul district, the officials said.

The other projects are the improvement and upgradation of water supply for Churachandpur zone, eco-tourism complex at Thangapat in Kangpokpi district, integrated tourist destination in Noney district and the water supply scheme at JNV, Lambui and its surrounding villages, they added.

Modi will lay foundation stones for four projects — infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal West district, flood lighting of hockey stadium and the main stadium at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in Imphal East district and astroturf laying in Langjing Achouba of Imphal West district, the officials said.

Security measures have been tightened in the entire state in view of the prime minister’s visit, the officials added. (PTI)