North-East Briefcase

Five Rohingya repatriated through Moreh border

TEZPUR: Five Rohingya illegal immigrants, lodged in Tezpur central jail since 2014, were repatriated to Myanmar through the international border at Moreh in Manipur on Thursday. Official sources said here the five immigrants were taken to Moreh by road on Wednesday and handed over to Myanmar authorities on Thursday. The repatriated immigrants are Md Ayas, Riyas Ali, Ahmed Hussain, Toyaba Khatun and Azida Begum. They were part of a 10- member immigrant group, which included children, who were arrested in Sonitpur district in 2014, and were since lodged in Tezpur central jail, headquarter of Sonitpur district. Their identities were verified after Indian authorities contacted Myanmar and were accordingly deported. Other Rohingya immigrants are still lodged in Tezpur central jail, as well as in other detention centres in the state. (UNI)

Budget session of Assam Assembly from Jan 28

GUWAHATI: The Budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin from January 28, an official said Thursday. According to a notification by the Assembly Secretariat on Thursday, Assam Governor has summoned the House for the Budget session from January 28. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the House will meet on January 9, when the tenure of this session will be fixed, Assam Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Mrigendra Kumar Deka said. On presentation of the Budget for 2019-20, Deka said “The exact date will be decided by the BAC. We are thinking for February 5 or 6. We will talk to the finance department and finalise the date accordingly.” (PTI)

CM lays base for cargo centre at Guwahati airport

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Centre for Perishable Cargo (CPC) at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in the city for transporting perishable agricultural produce of the state to different domestic and international locations. Being constructed at a total project cost of Rs 19.84 crore, the cargo centre with a 1705 sqm area will contain cargo handling facilities for inbound and outbound cargo, cold storage, along with other measures to export agricultural perishable goods. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state’s farmers have been deprived from getting right prices for their products due to the dearth of mechanism to sell their goods at different places of the country and abroad and once completed, this centre would revolutionise the whole agricultural sector of the state. (UNI)