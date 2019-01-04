New East Khasi hills DC pledges best efforts

SHILLONG: The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Matsiewdor war Nongbri has asserted that she would give her best while working and delivering services to the people of the district

Speaking to The Shillong Times , Matsiewdor war Nongbri said she was prepared to give her 150 percent while expecting that her new office would also move in the same line

“ We have to give our best shot,” she said while adding that she would ensure that different programmes and projects in the district were moved forward for the benefit of the people.

Admitting that many areas in the district needed be developed, she added that world and life were not beds of roses and she would try to approach every problem with a positive mindset and a sense of understanding and cooperation

While wishing the people of the state a happy new year, she added that apart from woman, it would be her prerogative to see that action was taken for ensuring security of everyone

“ I am proud of where I come from and our people should also be proud of themselves,” she said.

Matsiewdor war Nongbri took over as the second female deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Khasi Hills district. She has replaced the previous DC Peter Dkhar.