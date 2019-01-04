More funds to EJH for rescue work

SHILLONG: Meghalaya government is going to place additional funds of Rs 20 lakh with the East Jaintia Hills district administration for the rescue operations underway for the trapped coal miners.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department asking for an advance release of Rs 50 lakh in connection with the rescue operations at Ksan.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department, PW Ingty, on Thursday said that the government is placing additional funds of Rs 20 lakh with the district administration for the rescue operations even as he added that it had some funds since before.

The letter written by the DC stated that rescue operations commenced immediately with effect from December 14 with the assistance of 72 members of NDRF, 22 members of SDRF and Civil Defence personnel, 4 members of Fire Service, police, local labourers and mechanics up to December 24.

The letter also stated that from December 14, the district administration had mobilised logistic accommodation, requisitioned four-wheel drive pickup vehicles, four-wheel drive trucks, generator sets, JCBs, pumps, food up to December 24 to the operation site

It also stated that the administration from December 28 had to mobilise huge trailer trucks and cranes for lifting 10 pumps of the Odisha Fire Service and personnel from Guwahati to the site besides officials from Coal India and their equipment have also been brought to the site.

According to the DC, in view of the huge expenditure incurred till date on credit from local petrol depot, food supplies, cost of requisition of vehicles, pumps and other equipment, the district administration urged the state government to immediately sanction Rs 50 lakh to cope with the rescue operations.