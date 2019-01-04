Meghalaya book translated into Tamil

TURA: In a first of it’s kind, a book on Meghalaya authored by Janice Pariat from Shillong has been translated into the Tamil language by a group of writers led by South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ramkumar S who are members of the Vishnupuram Literary Forum.

The book titled ‘Boats on Land’ by Janice Pariat is a collection of short stories mostly based out of Shillong and it’s nearby areas.

The author had won the Yuva Puraskar award for the book.

The translated version of the book was released by former Government of India Secretary and writer Ms. Anita Agnihotri in Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu, this week.

It has been published by Natrinai Publications of Tamil Nadu.

Photo caption: writer and former GoI Secretary Anita Agnihotri releases the Tamil version of the Meghalaya book ‘Boats on Land’ in Coimbatore. ST photo