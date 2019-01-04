MDA accuses Cong of politicising mishap

SHILLONG: The ruling conglomerate in the state has accused the Congress of politicising the coal mine mishap in East Jaintia Hills in which 15 miners are trapped since December 13.

Political Adviser to the Chief Minister and senior leader of United Democratic Party (UDP), Allantry Dkhar, on Thursday said, “The Congress is trying to politicise a disaster and they have stooped so low that they would use anything to get back at us.”

Earlier, he said that the Meghalaya government is doing everything within its capacity to rescue the miners but the hostile terrain and conditions are working against them.

The statement came in the wake of the Supreme Court expressing dissatisfaction over the ongoing rescue operations at the Ksan mine.

On the other hand, the Opposition Congress launched an attack on the ruling MDA coalition stating that the first few days after the disaster were crucial to save the miners, but nothing much was done in this regard.

Congress spokesperson HM Shangpliang appreciated the Supreme Court for taking up the issue and hoped that serious action would now follow on the part of the government to rescue the miners.

MUKUL SALVO

Former chief minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday slammed the National People’s Party-led government for its failure in saving the lives of the coal miners.

“There has been complete insensitivity and dereliction of duty which led to failure in saving precious lives. The responsibility of the government is to ensure safety. After so many days, was there any indication to show their seriousness? This reflects their lack of sensitivity and no sign of commitment and its outcome has antagonised lots of people especially the families of the victims,” he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for his denial of the illegal mining activities taking place in East Jaintia Hills and in some other parts of the state, Sangma said, “The fact that In the last few months illegal coal mining has been taking place with no sign of any attempt to stop the same proves beyond reasonable doubt that the top bureaucrats have decided to turn a blind eye to this illegalities happening across the coal belt in the state.”

Stating that National Green Tribunal order clearly calls for compliance and ensure implementation of the order by the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP), the leader of opposition asked, “Who has stopped the Chief Secretary and the DGP from implementing the order of the NGT? They have made a mockery of the NGT order and they cannot go scot-free.”

“Appropriate action has to be initiated against them and we will see that this happens. We will not allow these people to go scot free. There are many more things which will be expressed further as rampant illegal mining is being encouraged by them,” Sangma said. (With agency inputs)