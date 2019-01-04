KAS team meets Rijiju on languages

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has given hope to a delegation from the Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS), led by AL Hek, on the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.

Hek, who is the Arts and Culture Minister, and the KAS team met Rijiju in New Delhi on Thursday.

Speaking to The Shillong Times over phone from the Capital, Hek said Rijiju will take up the matter with the Home Ministry but maintained that it “does not entirely depend on the ministry but other expert committees will also have to look into the demand for the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution”.

“He (Rijiju) informed us there are 38 languages which are pending (waiting to be included in the Eighth Schedule). But he said since he is from the North East, he will take special consideration,” the state minister added.

The resolution for Khasi and Garo languages has been sent to Delhi and the Home Ministry has also received a copy.

When asked whether they would meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh on the matter, Hek said, “I spoke with Rajnath Singh who informed that it is good to meet him on January 12, 13 or 14.”

Singh will be out of station and Hek will visit Delhi again to meet him.