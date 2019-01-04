Infighting may mar BJP’s poll prospects in Barak Valley

SILCHAR: Too many contenders for the BJP ticket in the prestigious Silchar constituency, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will blow the poll bugle in North East on Friday, may mar the winning prospects of the party.

As many as seven senior leaders of the party, including a former cabinet minister in the Vajpayee government, are in the hunt for the ticket. All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev is the sitting MP from the constituency and it’s clear that the grand old party will field her again from the seat.

However, trouble is brewing in the saffron camp where possible contenders are openly trying to scuttle each other’s chances.

“I am a BJP worker for last 30 years and expectedly am strong contender for the ticket. I know there are many in the race and it’s on the central leadership to take a call on in it as early as possible otherwise infighting within the party for ticket may affect the winning prospects,” Partha Chanda, former principal of G C College and senior leader of the party told UNI.

“The election will be highly polarised as the Muslim vote, which is about 36 per cent, has already consolidated behind the Congress. Our Central leadership has to take a quick call on the selection of candidates and I think it has to be someone whom all want,” Dilip Paul, MLA from Silchar, told UNI. Paul is also in the race for ticket.

The name of former Union Minister and octogenarian Kabindra Purkyastha, who represented the seat twice, is also doing the rounds. Another leader, Dr Rajdeep Roy son of late Bimalangshu Roy, a veteran leader of BJP in the region is also making noise.

“There is serious infighting and open mud-slinging going on among possible contenders for the seat which is ultimately going to affect the party’s prospect,” a BJP worker said. Poll in-charge of the party in Assam, Mahendra Singh, when contacted said he did not want to comment since he was busy trying to make Friday’s event a grand success. (UNI)