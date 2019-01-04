Hart gets candid about her Christian faith

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Melissa Joan Hart of “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” fame has opened up on how faith has helped her to overcome challenges.

“I feel like every time something bad has happened, I’ve come out of it because of my faith,” she said during an appearance on a podcast, reports people.com.

“It’s for a purpose He has. It’s His will be done.”

Hart, 42, explained that even with some of the challenging moments in her life, believing in God has helped her find her way and stay grounded.

“I feel like right now I might be just as anxiety-ridden over certain things as I was as an angsty teenager, but now I have this understanding of it’s gonna be okay and this calm and peace that people don’t have if they don’t have faith,” she said.

“Especially as I’ve gotten older and studied more of the Bible, I don’t take everything so seriously as I used to; it’s not life or death. God has a reason for everything,” she continued.

“Without my grandmother passing away when I was 12 years old, and without my friend dying at 32, and without some of the struggles that I’ve gone through in my life, I wouldn’t be the person I am today.”

“I wouldn’t have learned the lessons that I learned,” she said.

“I feel like those things would’ve been so much more difficult to handle.”

Hart also explained that raising her children as Presbyterian Christians has brought on some questions in parenting after her son got into a heated disagreement with a Jewish friend.

“When the mom (of the child) called me with a problem in sixth grade I was like well, ‘Do I regret telling my son that we don’t know if people believe in Jesus, so we don’t know their character?'” she asked.

“‘Is that a wrong thing to say? Did I set my son on the wrong path or was that the right thing to say and I should defend that?'”

She has three sons Mason, 12, Braydon, 10, and Tucker, 6, with her husband, musician Mark Wilkerson.