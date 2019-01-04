Forum apprehensive about CM’s statement on reservation policy

TURA: The recent statement in the Assembly by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on the state’s reservation policy has sparked apprehension among the members of the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF), who fear that the existing practice is prone to be disturbed in the future.

Recently, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma while replying to a question in the Assembly had said ‘following Reservation shall be made in connection with the affairs of Meghalaya, which are filled up by direct recruitment. As I had mentioned, it does not mention specifically for education, but it is implied. This is the practice that was going on the Reservation Policy that is there, and we are doing it in education sector also’. Reacting to the statement the NTDF expressed concern that other parties might now claim that selection of students for various technical studies should be done only on merit basis and not in the 40:40 quota of the reservation policy of the state.

The forum stated that although a number of clarification on the issue were made by the CM on several occasions, the majority of the people were still not convinced that the existing practice in the reservation policy will not be disturbed. It urged the Chief Minister to re-examine the statement and take remedial measures to ensure that status quo is maintained in the reservation policy enshrined as per Notification No.EDN.69/2010/68 dated 6th June 2013 notified in the Gazette of Meghalaya dated 13th June 2013.