Conrad roots for regulated, safe cola mining in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said banning coal mining was not an issue but activities must be regulated with priorities given to environment factors and safety of miners to ensure that economic development in the state was not stalled.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said that, “The best way forward is to come out with regulated safe mining procedure and allow the mining to take place keeping in mind the environment and safety of the miners as a top priority. Regulation must be such that the economic condition is not affecting.”

Stating that illegal coal mining also continued even under the previous MUA government and cases registered against people involved in illegal coal mining, he said the current state government was making efforts to stop such activities but at the same time he expressed helplessness.

“But it is very difficult for the government and other agencies to always keep a watch,” Sangma said.

However, displaying a sense of optimism, he said there could easily be a way forward to ensure that safe scientific and miner safe techniques were used at the same time for the economic development not to get affected.