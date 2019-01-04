Citizenship Bill meant to amend mistakes of Partition: Modi

GUWAHATI: Launching the BJP’s poll campaign in the Northeast for the general election 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tried to justify the Centre move to pass the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016.

Addressing a massive BJP rally at Ramnagar at the outskirt of Silchar town in South Assam Modi said the central government’s move to pass the Citizenship (Amendment )Bill, 2016 was meant for making amendment (atonement) to a Himalayan blunder committed during the Partition.

The Amendment Bill, which has whipped up massive protests in Brahmaputra Valley of Assam by indigenous people’s groups, intends to grant citizenship to refugees from minority communities including Hindu Bengalis, in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

However, the bill has been widely hailed in people’s groups in Barak Valley where Bengali Hindus is the dominant group in the population. It is obvious that Modi wanted to woo voters in Barak Valley on the basis of Centre’s move to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Modi on Friday harped on the BJP government’s steps taken so far to spur development in Assam especially in development in surface communication infrastructure in the light of the Centre’s principle of ‘transformation through transportation’.

“We are acting very fast as per the Act East Policy to expedite development of Assam

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressing a public meeting in Imphal in Manipur reiterated the BJP-led Government’s commitment to further spur the development of the Northeast making it the gateway of development of the ‘new India’.

Addressing the rally at Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal, Modi said, “The Northeast which was termed the gateway to country’s Independence by Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose), the BJP government is striving to make it the new gateway of development of the country.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated eight projects including Integrated Check Post at Moreh and Dolaithabi Barrage Project at Maraori area besides laying foundation for five projects including two flood lighting systems at Khuman Lampak sports complex during a public meeting in Imphal on Friday.

The other newly inaugurated projects are FCI Food storage godown at Sawombung in Imphal East district, Buffer water reservoir at Shirui village in Ukhrul district, Improvement and upgradation of water supply for Churachandpur zone II in Churachandpur district, Eco-tourism complex at Thangal Surung in Kangpokpi district, Integrated Tourist destination at Tupul in Noney district and Water supply scheme at JNV Lambui in Ukhrul district.

Modi also laid the foundation for infrastructure development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal and Astro turf football field at Langjing Achouba in Imphal West district besides dedicating 400 KV double circuit Silchar-Imphal line before departing to Silchar in Assam to address another public meeting.