CBI graft case against Army personnel

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said it has registered a case against five Army officials, including a Colonel, for allegedly receiving bribes worth Rs 18 lakh.

In its FIR, the investigating agency has named Colonel Raman Dahda, Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Kumar, Subedar Devender Kumar, Subedar Sahuran Sahu, Havildar Abhay Singh and supplier KK Yangfo. They have been booked under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI lodged the case based on a complaint from the Army. This is second case the agency has registered in the last few days.

In the FIR, the CBI has alleged that the officers received bribes to the tune of Rs 18 lakh in cash from civilian contractors in connection with procurement of ration for the Army personnel deployed in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. (IANS)