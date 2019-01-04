Amita writes to PM on CBI probe, illegal mining

SHILLONG: Amita Sangma, the activist who was assaulted along with CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing on November 8, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate intervention in curbing illegal coal mining at Sohshrieh in East Jaintia Hills and ordering CBI probe into their attack.

In the letter, Sangma narrated the sequence of events on the fateful day and said both she and Kharshiing went to Ladrymbai police outpost and requested for security personnel who could accompany them to the illegal mine sites. However, “police blatantly refused to provide security” stating non-availability of personnel.

So the activists had to go to the mining site at Kongong by themselves and they clicked photographs of coal-laden trucks, the letter stated. Sangma wrote that when they were returning from the site, a mob f 30-40 people approached them led by Nidamon Chullet.

Chullet, the working president of NPP East Jaintia Hills, is the prime accused in the assault case and was absconding since November 8. However, he surrendered on Christmas last week.

Sangma wrote to Modi that Chullet told Kharshiing not to follow up the case but she refused to speak to him. “… soon they started kicking, beating her,” the letter stated.

The activist pointed out only 7-8 persons of the 40-strong mob have been arrested so far and the main accused is from the ruling party of Meghalaya. “Sir, the Government of Meghalaya is silent on our matter in spite of seeking CBI inquiry (and) only an independent judicial inquiry can be conducted as stated by the Government of Meghalaya,” Sangma wrote in the letter and added that they have no faith in local investigation as illegal mining in the state is being carried out with connivance of the entire government machinery.

The mining tragedy in East Jaintia Hills could have been averted had the NGT ban on coal mining was implemented, the letter pointed out and urged the Prime Minister to order compliance with the tribunal order and CBI investigation.