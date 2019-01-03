Syiem may contest council polls from NPP

SHILLONG: Former PDF chief PN Syiem, who is all set to join NPP later this week, is planning to contest the district council election as an NPP candidate from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah constituency.

Sources informed that Syiem is currently “feeling the pulse in the constituency” before finally deciding to contest.

When tried to contact, the former PDF chief could not be reached on his mobile phone.

The NPP, on the other hand, is planning to field Elwin Sawkmie from Mawsynram constituency.

Syiem quit the PDF after he was allegedly sidelined by party colleagues.