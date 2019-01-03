NPP & Cong get busy with Selsella bypoll, BJP undecided

SHILLONG: The NPP and the Congress have shifted their focus on the bypoll in Selsella and both the parties have almost finalised the names of candidates.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress MLA Clement Marak last October.

The Congress is likely to field June Eliana R Marak, the widow of Clement Marak, as its candidate.

Marak, who has started her campaigning for the bypoll, said on Wednesday the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has cleared her name and now her candidature has to be approved by the AICC president.

She added that the response of voters is positive as her husband did “a lot for the people of the constituency” and she is confident of winning the bypoll if the Congress high command approves her name.

NPP state president WR Kharlukhi said Ferlin CA Sangma is “most likely to contest the bypoll once again from the party” but the party has not finalised the name.

The Election Commission has not announced the date of the bypoll and the seat has to be filled before March.

The BJP is not sure if it would field a candidate. Its leader AL Hek said on Wednesday the party has not started searching for a candidate and “it is not sure about fielding one”.