Now, female cops to patrol Hyderabad streets

Hyderabad: In a unique initiative “Women on Wheels” by Hyderabad Police”, female police officers will now be patrolling the streets to prevent crimes against women.

Elaborating on the newly launched initiative, Hyderabad Additional Commissioner (Crime and SIT) Shika Goel told ANI: “The main purpose of launching ‘Women on Wheels’ was to empower women including our women constables. As the number of women constables is increasing in the police force, it is very essential to mainstream them so that they can perform all the duties like male constables.”

“The women who are now joining forces are very capable and confident of doing all the duties. They have also started realising that they are not less than male cops and capable of performing every task.”

Twenty teams of women constables will be patrolling on two-wheelers in 17 sub-division in Hyderabad.

On a daily basis, the women officers will be attending 100 calls, complaints and prevent crime and build community relationships.

For this, women constables have been provided with two-month training in driving skills, unarmed combat and technological initiatives, the Additional Commissioner added. (ANI)