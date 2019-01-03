Muzaffarpur horror: Bihar court rejects ex-minister’s bail plea

Patna: A Bihar court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former state Minister Manju Verma, who surrendered in November last year after absconding for nearly three months in an arms case related to the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases.

After hearing the bail petition of Manju Verma, the Begusarai District Court reserved its order in the first-half of the day and rejected her plea in the second-half.

Verma was arrested under the Arms Act following the recovery of 50 live cartridges from her residences in Patna and Begusarai.

Manju Verma resigned on August 8 over allegations that Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur case, had links with her husband.

Of the 42 girls lodged at the short-stay home run by Thakur’s NGO, 34 were found to have been sexually assaulted. (IANS)