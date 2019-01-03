JPC nod to draft Citizenship Bill irks NE groups

GUWAHATI: The decision of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to approve the draft Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in its present form has evoked sharp criticism from several organisations in the North East.

The committee, led by BJP MP, Rajendra Agrawal, will finalise the draft on Thursday and is likely to submit its report in Parliament on January 7, a day before the conclusion of the winter session.

While the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has warned the Centre that it would not accept any move that was against the spirit of Assam Accord, farmers’ organisation — Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), which had been opposing the proposed legislation tooth and nail, said that if Bill is passed then as many as “1.90 crore Hindu migrants from Bangladesh will be eligible for citizenship.

“The Bill if passed will only push the Assamese people to the doldrums,” KMSS adviser, Akhil Gogoi told reporters here on Wednesday.

Gogoi lambasted the Centre by saying, “Since yesterday there has been publicity in a section of the media that six indigenous communities will be granted ST status, 70-80 seats will be reserved for the indigenous people in Assembly and that Section 371 will be granted to Assam. This is nothing but eyewash,” he said, while thanking 70 organisations who have been unanimous while opposing the Bill.

Meanwhile, AASU chief advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya said the decision by JPC to accord approval to the Bill was not a consensus move and therefore cannot be accepted.

“The JPC members had committed that they would take views from across Assam and other states of the Northeast. However, this has not happened. So how can they take a decision without consulting all stakeholders in the region,” Bhattacharya reasoned.

The AASU leader further praised the Meghalaya Cabinet for taking a bold step to oppose the bill and take a stand for the people of the state.

“On the contrary, Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has failed to live up to his pre-poll commitment of protecting the interests of the indigenous people. This Bill is detrimental to the indigenous people and dilutes the spirit of Assam Accord. It will further delay the update of the National Register of Citizens,” he said.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) too has criticised the JPC’s move to accord approval to the Bill in its current state. “This is nothing but vote bank politics. The Centre should not compromise with the rights of the indigenous people,” a KSU leader told the media.

Opposition party members in Assam too criticised the JPC for “overlooking the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Assam Movement.”

The Citizenship Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha in 2016 to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, which will make migrants from the minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan eligible for citizenship in India.