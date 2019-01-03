Gold rises on firm trend overseas

New Delhi: Gold prices edged up by Rs 30 to Rs 32,500 per 10 gram at the bullion market here on Wednesday due to a firm trend overseas.

Similarly, silver gained Rs 100 to Rs 39,350 per kg on increased demand from industrial units and coin makers. Bullion traders said positive global cues and marginal demand from local jewellers led to the rise in gold prices.

On Tuesday, gold shot up by Rs 200 per 10 gram. Globally, gold rose to USD 1,286.57 an ounce, while silver held steady at USD 15.45 an ounce in New York. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 30 each to Rs 32,500 per 10 gram and Rs 32,350 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold however remained unchanged at Rs 25,200 per piece of 8 gram. Silver ready advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 39,350 per kg and weekly-based delivery saw a mild rise of Rs 23 to Rs 38,748 per kg.

Silver coins, however, remained unchanged at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Meanwhile, silver prices were lower by Rs 34 to Rs 38,752 per kg in futures trade after speculators cut down their holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in March was down by Rs 34, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 38,752 per kg at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

It clocked a business volume of 17,592 lots. The white metal for delivery in May also dropped by Rs 40, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 39,274 per kg in a business turnover of 1,541 lots.

Marketmen said profit-taking at existing levels and fresh losses in the white metal overseas, mainly pulled down silver prices in futures trade here. Globally, in the international market, silver traded 0.12 per cent up at USD 15.45 an ounce in Singapore. (PTI)