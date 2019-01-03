3 rhino poachers arrested near Kaziranga National Park

GUWAHATI: A joint team of forest department personnel and Assam Police arrested three rhino poachers from Number 2 Bohikhowa Village in Bokakhat sub-division on Wednesday night and recovered one 303 rifle, 15 rounds of live ammunition and other arms and ammunition from them.

Acting on a tip-off the joint team of forest and police personnel led by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), of Kaziranga National Park (KNP), Rohini Ballav Saikia carried of search operation at the house of one Binod Sir at Number 2 Bohikhowa Village and arrested the poachers.

The seizure also included one night vision camera, one gun silence, one axe, food items and items required for performing puja.

The poachers were suspected to be taking shelter in the house to carry out rhino poaching in nearby Kaziranga National Park.

It may me be mentioned that poacher often perform puja before they steal into the national park to poach the one-horned rhino. The axe is used to cut the horn of a killed rhino. The poachers also carry foodstuff to sustain themselves while inside the Park waiting for opportunity to kill rhino.

The arrested poachers were identified as Binod Sir of Bohikhowa village, Rahim Kutum of Koroimari in Gohpur and Hanif Ali of Gohpur.

The arrested poachers were hatching a plan to carry out rhino poaching inside Agaratoli Range of Kaziranga National Park (KNP). They were handed over to Bokakhat Police station in Golaghat district of Assam.

Police and forest personnel have launched operation to nab other members of the poachers’ gang.