UDP releases third list of candidates for council polls

SHILLONG: The United Democratic Party (UDP) election committee on Monday released the third list consisting of nine candidates for the Khasi Hills and the Jaintia Hills autonomous district councils.

The party has approved Paul Lyngdoh’s name from Jaiaw and Saralinda Kharlukhi from Mawkhar Pynthorumkhrah.

In West Khasi Hills, the UDP has named Toning Tyrsa from Nongstoin. Kisborly Kharbani is the party’s candidate from Mawhati in Ri Bhoi.

The party has named MDC Marki Mulieh from Jowai (North), Dawan Lyngdoh from Mynsngat-Khanduli, Herman Khonglah from War (West), Shanbor Sumer from Barato-Mukroh and Lakhon Biam from Nongbah as its candidates for the JHADC polls.

Addressing the press conference here on Monday, UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said two seats each in West and East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi, eight seats West Jaintia Hills and six in East Jaintia Hills remain to be declared.

When asked, Mawthoh said the UDP will not field any candidate in the constituency where there is an understanding with the HSPDP.

“The understanding will be at the constituency level. The fielding of candidate will be left to the wisdom of functionaries at the constituency level,” he added.

The HSPDP has so far released only one list. The constituencies where HSPDP has put up candidates are Mawkyrwat, Rambrai-Jyrngam, Mawshynrut, Mawkynrew, Sohra and Mawphlang-Diengiei.