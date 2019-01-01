Tripura resumes trade with B’desh after two-day break

Agartala: Tripura resumed trade with Bangladesh on Monday following a two-day hiatus at the check posts in view of elections in the neighbouring country, an official said. Bangladesh went to polls on Sunday to elect a new Parliament, the results of which were declared this morning.

The ruling Awami League-led alliance cruised to victory, bagging 260 seats in the 300-member House.

All seven land custom stations in the state, which were closed since Saturday, recommenced operations along the border, PK Joardar, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department (Tripura circle), said.

“There was no official communication from Bangladesh and we kept our offices open, but there was no trade along the Indo-Bangla border,” he told PTI.

Trucks carrying goods from Bangladesh entered India in the morning through Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP), one of the largest trading points between the two countries, Khokan Bhowmick, the spokesperson of a trade association, said.

“We hope that export and import would begin in full swing from tomorrow. Much of the operations were withheld as truck drivers in Bangladesh had gone to their native places to cast their votes,” Bhowmick of Agartala Exporter Importer Entrepreneur Sangha said. Tripura Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) president ML Debnath hoped that trade balance will be established along the border with the formation of new government.

“India imported goods worth Rs 300 crore from Bangladesh in the last financial year through Agartala-Akhaura ICP, but the value of total exports did not exceed Rs 80 lakh,” Debnath added.

Tripura imports fish, cement and plastic products from Bangladesh, while exporting rubber latex, bamboo-based products, broomstick and soybean seeds, CNG-run vehicles and maize to the country. (PTI)