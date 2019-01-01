State Cong member named AICC media panelist

SHILLONG: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been appointed state party member Szarita Laitphlang as a national media panelist of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

According to a statement issued here by AICC in charge of communications Randeep Singh Surjewala, besides Laitphlang, others who were appointed as national media panelists of AICC are Shama Mohammad, Aishwarya Mahadev, Adil Boparai, Aman Pawar, Sanjay Chhokar and Anil Dhantori.

Mohammad Khan has been appointed as national media coordinator of AICC and Sanjiv Singh as chief national media coordinator of AICC.

Gandhi has also approved the re-designation of Manoj Tyagi as national media coordinator of AICC.