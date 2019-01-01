Russia completes training courses for Indian engineers

New Delhi: Russia’s state-run atomic energy corporation Rosatom has completed its advanced training course for Indian engineers in Ranchi planned for the current year in collaboration with India’s public sector undertaking Heavy Engineering Corporation, Rosatom said.

The Russian equipment suppliers and technical consultants for the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu said in the statement that 120 specialists have already completed six training courses out of nine planned under the programme being undertaken by CNIITMASH, a subsidiary of Atomenergomash, which is the machine building division of Rosatom.

“The remaining 3 courses will be read by the CNIITMASH scientists to the Indian machine builders in 2019,” it said.

“The final course of the current year, attended by 20 Indian engineers, was called ‘Technology of casting blanks equipment for heavy and power engineering’ and lasted for 9 days.”

The courses took place at the Center for General Engineering and Technical Education (TSOITO) in Ranchi, at the premises of HEC Ltd (one of the largest state-owned machine-building enterprises in India) with the aid of the State Department of heavy mechanical engineering, the statement added. (IANS)