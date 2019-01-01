Modi congratulates Bangladesh PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina over telephone and congratulated her on being reelected in the country’s general elections.

“Spoke to Sheikh Hasina Ji and congratulated her on the resounding victory in the Bangladesh elections,” Modi tweeted.

“Wished her the very best for the tenure ahead,” he said.

Modi also reiterated India’s continued commitment to work together for the development of Bangladesh and further strengthening of bilateral relations.

According to an MEA statement, Modi, in his conversation with Hasina, expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her far-sighted leadership. It also said that Hasina thanked Modi for being the first leader to call her to convey congratulations. (IANS)