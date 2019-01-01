GHADC laggard in submitting building by-laws

SHILLONG: The autonomous district councils (ADC) of Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills have submitted their respective building bye-laws to the state government while the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) is yet to submit its.

Informing this to The Shillong Times, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling said, “Till date only the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) have submitted the building bye-laws. Garo Hills Autonomous District Council is yet to do so.”

It may be mentioned that the state government wants uniform building by-laws in the scheduled areas and had given the three district councils a month’s time to formulate guidelines and submit to the Urban Affairs Department.

It is only after the district councils submit their respective guidelines, the government will finalise the building by-laws.

The Urban Affairs department will revoke its notification of January 13, 1989, after the by-laws are ready and the district councils will take over the charge of building permission in scheduled areas.